People Reveal Their Worst ‘Struggle Meal’, Some Are Pretty Brutal

Filed Under: College, Food, money, poor, reddit, Struggle Meal
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Carr's Crackers seen on display during the Anthony Hamilton Russell: Leading The Way With His Iconic Wines From South Africa - Wine Seminar Hosted By FOOD & WINE - Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented By FOOD & WINE at Hudson Luxury Hotel on October 18, 2015 in New York City.
(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Nearly everyone has had or knows the term “struggle meal.” If you’ve ever lived on your own, you probably had a time where you had to forge a meal from ingredients around the house/apartment until you got paid next.

Plenty of college kids go through this every year, which always brings up a conversation about this topic.

On AskReddit, a simple question was posed, “What was your poorest meal?”

Here were some of the responses:

“I used to buy those dried ramen containers where you just add hot water. There was a time during my 20s when I ate instant ramen about five times per week for close to a year.” – TheBeardedG

“A single cold hot dog (no bun, just dog) and salsa. My dad was dirt poor when I was younger and that’s all he had. Couldn’t even warm up the hot dog because the electricity was shut off” – Schmuckatelli98

“In my second year of university I was so broke around Christmas time that I bought bread and 2 packs of hotdogs to eat for 2 weeks so that I could afford enough food for my cat.” – sadpanda989

“A nap.” – JamesIgnatius27

“Wiener water soup. Saved the water from boiling wieners for hot dogs. Heated it up later and added some crackers.” – Redf6

“My husband’s grandma told us once about her favorite depression era food: “milk toast.” Make toast, pour milk on top of it to make it soggy, sprinkle sugar. Like disgusting soggy French toast.” – SarahSparrow16

“I was flat broke to the point where I literally didn’t have a penny to my name. I had to make it through five more days till my loan installment came in and all I had in the cupboard was pasta and ketchup. So I lived off the most budget pasta bolognese possible for the rest of the week.” – Firkragg

“3 year old Saltines and water.” – Phantomtastic

“A sadwich made with slightly expired bologna, stale white bread and Taco Bell hot sauce.” – RoboNinjaPirate

If there’s a lesson to learn from this, it’s definitely about spending your money wisely.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live