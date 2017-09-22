‘Price Is Right’ Contestants Make $80K History [VIDEO]

I can’t believe Drew Carey has been hosting “The Price Is Right” for ten years already. He celebrated his 10 year anniversary on the show by upping the ante on the wheel!

Instead of winning the normal $1,000 when contestants spun $1 on the wheel, they had the chance at winning $10,000. Three contestants, Wilbert, Charlotte and Zacharia all won $10,000 and then two of them won another $10,000! Charlotte ended up winning the whole thing and the wheel ended up cashing out a total of $80,000 which is the most money ever given away. Drew Carey couldn’t believe it, his reaction is…..priceless.

SOURCE: TMZ