Realistic Halloween Decoration Irritating 911 Dispatch [PIC]

This Halloween decoration seems so realistic that people were calling 911 over it. Over, and over, and over. It’s in Tennessee, and it does look pretty good. Although it looks very out of place, considering Halloween is still over a month away, and there are no other decorations around it.

The decoration is a body, which is par for the course for Halloween. The body is placed in such a way that it appears to be cut in half under a garage door. It’s complete with blood “splatter” on the door, and two hand-prints. I’ll give it to the homeowner, it’s pretty well done, but again, it looks very out of place, and we’re not surprised that people have been calling 911 about it. Check it out below.



We do love the Sheriff’s office’s response though. Basically they’re saying not to call 911 about it, but instead to “congratulate the homeowner on a great display.” Hah!

