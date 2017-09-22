Take A Look At These Mickey Mouse-Shaped Doughnuts From Disneyland [Photos]

The outline of Mickey Mouse’s head is iconic, it goes hand-in-hand with Walt Disney.

Doughnuts are also iconic because they’re one of the most loved breakfast (or dessert) items. They’re sweet and can open be found with jelly, frosting and even bacon.

The big brains over at Disney have created what may be the next great discovery in donuts: this glorious, Mickey-shaped version at Disneyland Shanghai.

Now the bad news: The Disney dough is only available at Remy’s Patisserie at the Disneyland Park in Shanghai. Remy’s Patisserie is, of course, a nod to the fan-favorite Ratatouille, and the restaurant has stunning desserts that are Mickey-shaped, including mickey-mouse shaped cake pops, snowman-decorated cupcakes, Gusteau’s chocolate gateau milkshake, key lime vanilla milkshakes, and strawberry milkshakes, and more.

Can I book my flight to buy one?

