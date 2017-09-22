UPS Hiring Nearly 100K People for Seasonal Jobs

By Doug Lazy
SEATTLE - AUGUST 27: An United Parcel Service driver gets out of his truck at the end of his route, at the Seattle HUB on August 27, 2004 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ron Wurzer/Getty Images)
The holidays are coming and that means there are going to be LOTS of packages to deliver and UPS needs more people to help deliver them…

Dontwasteyourmoney.com says that UPS needs to hire nearly 95K people for the holiday season!

The article says that:

“The jobs needed vary from package handlers to delivery drivers and even driver helpers.”

To apply for a UPS position, CLICK HERE to get to their jobs page.

The seasonal jobs last from November 2016 – January 2017.

For more info on the type of jobs available, CLICK HERE

