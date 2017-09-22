Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Imagine Dragons!

Imagine Dragons is on their world tour and they are making a stop to the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, October 4th!

Starting next week, we are hooking you up with a pair of tickets! Listen every day at 8am, noon, 3pm, and 5pm for the keyword to be announced. When the keyword is announced text it to 2-1-0-0-5 to be entered to win! You may receive a confirming text. Message & data rates may apply. Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 21005 and enter the keyword that was announced.

Can’t wait? Get your tickets HERE.

For a complete set of contest rules click HERE.