Anthony Weiner Going To Prison For 21 Months [PIC]

Anthony Weiner was sentenced this morning and is going to prison for just under 2 years.

The ex U.S. Congressman was sentenced for sharing explicit material with a 15 year old girl in North Carolina. Weiner pled guilty in May to sexting with a minor. He could have gotten 10 years in prison and prosecution suggested a 27 month sentence but in the end, 21 months is what he will serve.

Although the sentence seems light, the judge didn’t let him off easy in the courtroom. He said Weiner “has a disease that involves sexual compulsivity, some call it a sex addiction.” The judge also says he still has a chance to contribute to society if he gets treatment for his “illness”.

Once he’s out of prison, he will obviously have to register as a sex offender and he will be under a computer internet monitoring system. Weiner has to surrender by November 6th.

SOURCE: TMZ