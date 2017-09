Anthony Weiner Going To Prison For 21 Months [PIC]

Anthony Weiner was sentenced this morning and is going to prison for just under 2 years.

The ex U.S. Congressman was sentenced for sharing explicit material with a 15 year old girl in North Carolina. Weiner pled guilty in May to sexting with a minor. He could have gotten 10 years in prison and prosecution suggested a 27 month sentence but in the end, 21 months is what he will serve.

Although the sentence seems light, the judge didn’t let him off easy in the courtroom. He said¬†Weiner “has a disease that involves sexual compulsivity, some call it a sex addiction.”¬†The judge also says he still has a chance to contribute to society if he gets treatment for his “illness”.

Once he’s out of prison, he will obviously have to register as a sex offender and he will be under a computer internet monitoring system. Weiner has to surrender by November 6th.

SOURCE: TMZ