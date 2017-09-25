Caltrans Currently Looking At Different Options To Unclog Capital City Freeway Jams

The Capital City Freeway section over the American River is one of the most clogged areas when it comes to commuting. Both weekday and weekend drives down the freeway often result in being stuck in traffic.

Caltrans is currently looking at four project options to help unclog the daily traffic. According to the SacBee, three involve widening the existing bridge to add lanes. A fourth proposal however, involves the state is considering building a new bridge a few hundred feet to the northwest.

The new bridge alignment would eliminate the tight freeway curve that exists on the south side of the river, a curve that is sharper than current freeway standards advise. But it would cut through land planned to be part of Sutter’s Landing Regional Park.

Caltrans launched a website last week to offer details and updates on the project, including a page where residents can offer opinions.

The state also plans a public open house Oct. 5 in the Cal Expo administration building, 3 to 7 p.m. to display plans and solicit opinions.

What are your thoughts and opinions on the subject?