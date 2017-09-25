Demi Lovato Named Global Citizen Mental Health Ambassador

Demi Lovato is very vocal about a lot of things – positive body image, self-esteem, sobriety, gender equality, mental health, a lot of different things. She even considers her “true purpose” to be talking about mental illness and addiction. She’s even political about it. She goes to congress to lobby for a mental health reform, she’s a strong advocate for helping those who need mental health care get it, and even co-owns a rehab facility.

The organization “Global Citizen” just named Demi Lovato as an Ambassador for mental health. Global Citizen has a strong social media presence, and their ultimate goal is to “unite” citizens around the world, with a goal to end poverty and other social issues. Not like a physical army, but more of a “writing your congressmen and women, trying to get a change” sort of way.

Congratulations to Demi!

