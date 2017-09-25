Little Caesars Location Receives Love After Posting This Message To Homeless Man [Photo]

One of the biggest issues our country is fighting is the number of homeless people. They’re human and, with the help of other humans, they can be lifted up off the streets.

Employees at a Little Caesars restaurant in Fargo, North Dakota couldn’t help but notice a homeless man continually digging through their trash outside.

One day, the staff at Little Caesars finally had enough.

They typed up a letter and taped it on a glass window the man had to pass by, before getting to the dumpster. They refused to allow him to eat from the dumpster, but they offered a much better alternative.

Very impressed with @littlecaesars in North Fargo pic.twitter.com/RXjnE2PpsZ — Rachel Nistler (@RachelNistler) August 27, 2017

Kudos to the location, that’s a huge heart they have!