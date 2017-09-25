Luke Bryan Signed With American Idol, Sources Say

It looks like American Idol may have their second judge (finally). Sources are saying that Luke Bryan signed on as the shows second judge, just about in time for them to start filming.

Katy Perry, of course is the first confirmed judge, and that happened quite some time ago. Katy’s salary of $25 million took most of the show’s budget for judges, so they’ve been having a hard time trying to hire someone with what they have left over. Katy’s taking “over half” of the budget they had. Ryan Seacrest is back for $10 million. So Let’s assume they have about $40 million for talent. Katy’s taking 25, Seacrest gets 10, leaving only $5 million for the remaining two judges. Only $5 million.

No word on who will fille judge chair number 3, but sources are saying that Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth are out, but they want nothing to do with it. Keith Urban judged on the show for 3 years up until the finale of the last Idol series, but he and Idol Alum Carrie Underwood are in talks to hop on board. Keith Urban actually said this summer “There’s a lot of moving parts. That’s a good political answer, isn’t it? But it’s also quite true of the state of it right now. There’s a lot of moving parts in everybody’s camps. We’ll see what happens.”

Just only have about a week and a half to figure this out before filming starts.

