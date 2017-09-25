Say Hello To California’s New State ….Dinosaur? [PIC]

Yep. We have a state dinosaur.

It’s called Augustynolophus, and was announced on Saturday. The dino, which lived over 66 million years ago, surprisingly was found (fossilized) only in California, nowhere else so far. So it’s quite literally our official dinosaur. Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill making it official. Check out a rendering of what one might have looked like just below:

So there’s that. Fun fact of the day, I guess.

What else is California’s official “whatever?” You may know the flower as the poppy, colors are blue and gold, and official animal is the grizzly bear. But did you know the official fabric is denim? Our official insect is the dogface butterfly. Official fossil? Sabre-toothed cat. Check here for more.

