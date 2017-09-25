Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Celebrating An Engagement Or Pregnancy? [VIDEO]

I am super nosey when it comes to celebrities, I want to know who is pregnant, who is dating who, who is engaged. Some situations pique my interest more than others and this situation has me very intrigued.

Saturday night Scott Disick and his latest flavor of the week, Sofia Richie were at a restaurant in Miami. That isn’t the part that has my curiosity running rampant, it’s the fancy dessert plate that was delivered to their table. The plate had chocolate drizzle that spelled out “Congratulations Scott And Sophia!” (her name was spelled wrong). The two kissed and everyone cheered but what in the world are they cheering for? Some are speculating she’s pregnant, others are saying they are engaged but Sofia isn’t wearing a ring. This seems like an odd relationship because Scott is 34 and loves to party while Sofia is only 19, not allowed to legally drink yet. See the video of their big celebratory moment HERE.

SOURCE: TMZ