Sequel To ‘It’ Scheduled For 2019 Release

Actor Bill Skarsgard arrives for the world premiere of "It" on September 5, 2017 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck
(Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Ready to be scared against by Pennywise?

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema announced Monday that the sequel to the horror film “It” is scheduled to be released on Sept. 6, 2019.

Since its debut earlier this month, the film adaptation of Stephen King’s book has shattered numerous records, including becoming the top-grossing horror film of all time, not adjusting for inflation.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, “It” follows a group of unpopular kids in the small town of Derry, Maine who battle an evil presence that feeds on fear. Bill Skarsgard portrays It in its favored form, a bloodthirsty clown named Pennywise.

The sequel will revisit the characters 27 years later, when they return to destroy It for good.

Hope you’re STILL not afraid of clowns.

