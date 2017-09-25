Town Bans Anybody Older Than 16 From Trick-Or-Treating

By Doug Lazy
A man opens the door for children trick-or-treating on Halloween in The Hague on October 31, 2014.
Martijn Beekman/AFP/Getty Images

Some parents are outraged over the proposed new law while others think it was necessary…

Delish.com says that a proposed new law in Bathurst, New Brunswick bans anybody older than 16 from trick-or-treating AND makes all Halloween festivities end at 8 p.m. The article says: “There’s a $200 fine, including for those found wearing “facial coverup” such as skeleton face paint or a vampire veil after curfew.”

The article says that it’s expected to pass in early october.

The ban came from a Halloween when older kids were found stealing candy from younger kids.

What do YOU think about the ban on older kids trick-or-treating and the strict 8 p.m. curfew?

 

