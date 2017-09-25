Town To Fine Trick-Or-Treaters Over 16 Years Old

One town is getting a new rule for Halloween – you must be 16 years old or younger to participate in tick-or-treating. It’s a pretty steep fine too, $200. Basically it’s a rule that states if you’re trick-or-treating, and aged 17 years or more, you’ll be fined. Oh, there’s also an 8pm curfew.

You may be thinking, “well that’s a little harsh, isn’t it?” You might be right, but now hear this. The OLD rule, that this new rule is replacing, banned kids 14 and older from trick-or-treating, and there was a 7pm curfew.

Mayor Kim Chamberlain says that she tried to get the rule tossed out altogether, but was overruled. She’s happier that she was able to have them loosen up a little bit though.

What age do you think kids should stop trick-or-treating? Should the curfew be that early? Is the fine reasonable, or outrageous?

