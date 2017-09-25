Will The Olsen Twins Appear On Season 3 Of ‘Fuller House?’

Jeff Franklin, creator of the show, has been trying to get the Olsen twins back on to play the role of Michelle. They even wanted to come back in season 1, but conflicting schedules prevented it from happening. But still, Jeff kept asking the two to come back.

By the time season 2 came around, the twins were still unable to come back onto the show. Jeff kept calling and asking them, and then eventually, according to Jodie Sweetin, “the cast and crew had kinda given up” on getting the two back onto the show.

Finally for season 3, well, Jeff has given up on calling the twins and asking them to come back to the show. Jeff has decided to “let the idea rest,” and will just use the cast that’s currently on the show, and just figure out how to work around the twins not being there. Well, obviously they’ve already figured that out, since season 3 launched on Friday, the 22nd, which was the 30th anniversary of the original series. Well actually the first 9 episodes dropped on Friday, the second half of the season, 9 more episodes, will drop in December sometime. There’s still a chance that we could be surprised by an Olsen appearance. Just maybe.

