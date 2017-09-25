Woman Bitten By Poisonous Snake While Dining At Restaurant [PICS]

A mom was dining at a restaurant when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. The copperhead snake had bitten her 3 times…

CBSNews.com says that the mom and her family were at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Virginia when she felt a sharp pain her foot. She thought that she had been stung by a bee but the pain was excruciating. She then relaized that she had been bitten multiple times by a “roughly 8-inch long copperhead snake that got into the restaurant’s foyer. ”

She was taken to the hospital and given antivenin. She is expected to make a full recovery in three months.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE SNAKE AND HER INJURIES

The article says that the “restaurant is taking steps to prevent anything similar from happening again.”

Lead image credit: FLICKR user TWBuckner