Woman Bitten By Poisonous Snake While Dining At Restaurant [PICS]

By Doug Lazy
Filed Under: copperhead, injuries, Pictures, Restaurant, snake bite, Snakes
Image credit: FLICKR user TWBuckner
Image credit: FLICKR user TWBuckner

A mom was dining at a restaurant when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. The copperhead snake had bitten her 3 times…

CBSNews.com says that the mom and her family were at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Virginia when she felt a sharp pain her foot. She thought that she had been stung by a bee but the pain was excruciating. She then relaized that she had been bitten multiple times by a “roughly 8-inch long copperhead snake that got into the restaurant’s foyer. ”

She was taken to the hospital and given antivenin. She is expected to make a full recovery in three months.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE SNAKE AND HER INJURIES

The article says that the “restaurant is taking steps to prevent anything similar from happening again.”

Lead image credit: FLICKR user TWBuckner

More from Doug Lazy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live