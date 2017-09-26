After The ‘BIP’ Scandal, Are DeMario And Corinne Dating? [PICS]

Filed Under: disneyland, dating, relationship, Bachelor in Paradise, DeMario Jackson, Corinne Olympios
(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records)

This might be the strangest turn of events ever and I can’t tell if it’s real or in the name of damage control.

This season of “Bachelor In Paradise” was brought to a screeching halt because of alleged sexual misconduct on set. DeMario was said to have taken advantage of Corinne while in a swimming pool. For a brief moment during all of this Corinne lawyered up and played the victim but later said she was on prescription drugs and mixed with alcohol was a little out of her mind.

Both Corinne and DeMario appeared on the BIP aftershow and shared their side of the story, expressing there was no hard feelings or blame being placed. Now we have gone from one extreme to the next because Corinne and DeMario have been seen out together a lot this past week, most recently holding hands and getting super cozy at Disneyland. Check out the pictures of them HERE.

So what do you think? Are they just friends, in a relationship or is this all for show to make everyone forget about what happened and keep the BIP name clean?

SOURCE: TMZ 

