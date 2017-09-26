American Idol Is Getting Specific With Judge Selection

So it turns out that despite needing to start filming, like, pretty much immediately, American Idol producers want to make sure that they not only find a third judge, but they want to find a “non-white judge.”

To quickly recap, Ryan Seacrest is back as host. Katy Perry was confirmed as the show’s first judge, with a whopping $25 million salary. Luke Bryan was just signed on as a judge over the weekend, salary not disclosed quite yet. The third judge chair is still empty, and time is running out – they need to fill it fast.

But rather than just hiring someone who may be available, ABC wants a non-white judge for the third spot. “ABC believes there must be racial diversity on the panel,” according to an insider. Producers are looking into a guy named Troy Carter. He’s worked with a lot of big names, including Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lindsey Stirling, and Meghan Trainor. He’d be a great judge, he’s got an ear for talent, and would bring a great “producer’s” point-of-view, much the way Randy Jackson did back in the original Idol days.

Speaking of producer, Producer David had a great suggestion for a third judge. Nick Cannon! He’s looking for work afer making his exit from America’s Got Talent. Right?

