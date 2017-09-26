Benefit Honoring Women In Television To Be Hosted By Paley Center

The Paley Center in Los Angeles is hosting an event in honor of women in television: “The Paley Honors in Hollywood: A Gala Celebrating Women in Television.” The event celebrated women in all genres of TV from shows to music, news, talk, and sports.

The benefit will take place on Oct. 12 and will include presenters and attendees such as Kristin Chenoweth, Julie Chen, Allison Janney, Nadia Comăneci, Kerry Washington, Debra Messing, Wanda Sykes, and others, as well as a special tribute to Betty White.

IndieWire reports that “all the proceeds from the event will go toward the Paley Center’s programming dedicated to women in television and the expansion of the Women’s Collection in the Paley Archive, which features over 160,000 programs.”