Alina Baraz is back with a new single, “Buzzin,” following her August release of “Electric,” which featured Khalid.

It wouldn’t be a Baraz song without her signature lush production and vocals. “Buzzin” was produced by Ben Billions, who worked on “What Lovers Do” by SZA featuring Maroon 5,┬áreports Fader.

Listen to the preview of “Buzzin” below.