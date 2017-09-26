Groom Saves Drowning Boy During Wedding Photo Shoot [PICS]

Clayton and Brittany Cook were taking their wedding pictures following the ceremony in Ontario, Canada. The pictures were being taken in a park and a group of kids had been following them around.

Brittany was in the middle of her solo shots when Clayton looked around and noticed one of the kids was missing from the group. He spotted the other kids looking down into a nearby pond so he went over to check on them. He noticed one of the little boys was drowning in the pond so he jumped in after him and pulled him out. The photographer, Darren Hatt captured the whole thing on camera and posted it to his Facebook page. At the time the new Mrs. Cook didn’t think much of it but later said they were at the right place at the right time.

SOURCE: Huffington Post