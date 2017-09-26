Guggenheim Removes Controversial Art Pieces After Receiving Threats

Three controversial artworks in the upcoming exhibition in New York’s Guggenheim, Art and China after 1989: Theater of the World, have been pulled after protest from animal-rights groups.

Critics claimed that the pieces promoted cruelty towards animals, including a work entitled “Dogs That Cannot Touch Each Other,” which showed footage of dogs on treadmills. Vulture reports an online petition was started to remove these works from the show and received over 600,000 supporters.

Originally, the museum defended the pieces in the exhibition in value of freedom of expression, but later issued a statement saying some works will be removed due to threat of violence and public safety: