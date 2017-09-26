Instagram Hopes To Stop Harassment With New Feature

By Darik
A new feature on Instagram is going to be rolled out in hopes of curbing online harassment.

The feature will allow anyone with a public account to choose who can comment on their posts, reports Fast & Co. Comments can be blocked entirely or people can pick and choose who can comment based on followers.

Instagram will also offer “support to anyone live-streaming a story that suggests they are suicidal or may injure themselves or others.” Those watching the stream can alert Instagram.

Reps said that they will have teams on call 24 hours a day working around the world to help.

Catch the full Instagram blog post here to get more details.

