Julia Stiles posted a picture on her Instagram confirming that she got married to Preston J. Cook this past weekend.

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨ A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

HelloGiggles reports that they had a small ceremony with only two friends to serve as witnesses. The couple was engaged back in Christmas 2015.

Best Christmas Ever! 💖 A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Jan 4, 2016 at 9:39am PST

Stiles met her cameraman husband on set of the 2015 drama Blackway.