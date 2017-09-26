Kris Jenner On Kylie Pregnancy: ‘She’s Not Confirming’

So is she pregnant, or not? News broke Friday that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. Ryan Seacrest attempted to get a straight answer from the family themselves (he sort of helped create “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” as executive producer) by asking Kris Jenner.

Yesterday morning during Live with Kelly and Ryan, he had his phone out during the show, waiting on a response from Kris. He finally got an answer: “Kris says Kylie’s not confirming anything.”

But still despite that, sources are talking anyway. One of which is saying that Kris is trying to keep Kylie’s cosmetics brand in the green. The insider says “Kris is just trying to control what she can and make sure no one forgets Kylie is also a businesswoman.” Kylie’s brand, by the way, made $420 million in just 18 months. That’s three-quarters of a million dollars per day. That’s 2 houses per day, no payments, loans, or interest.

The source also said that all the sisters, all the other Ks, are “all really happy for Kylie.” It really does sound like Kylie is pregnant. Her and Travis Scott, by the way, have been dating since April after she and rapper Tyga split up (again) after a couple years of dating (and a couple other breakups).

Cliffs notes: Kylie Jenner isn’t confirming she’s pregnant, but everyone says she is, and Kris Jenner seems worried about the makeup brand that has Kylie’s name on it will end up on the backburner if there’s a new baby.

