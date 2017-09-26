Project Featuring Lena Dunham & Others Aims To Destigmatize Therapy [WATCH]

A new video series, Shrink, by Alex Karpovsky (best known for playing Ray in Girls) and Teddy Blanks, who go by the moniker the Spielbergs, aims to remove the stigma around therapy by having guests talk about their experiences in session.

The project is described as “a lifetime of therapy in under two minutes” and features six videos with artists like Sarah Silverman and Lena Dunham. Nylon reports the idea for the series came about when Karpovsky was talking with a friend who had trouble explaining his therapy experience, which led the co-creator to try and narrow it down to two minutes.

Blanks said regarding the project:

“Everyone has their own, totally different, unique, relationship with their therapist, and has a very specific experience. It’s interesting to hear about the range of experiences one can have.”

You can catch the series on their website by clicking here.