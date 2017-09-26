Roseville Firefighters Stay To Babysit After Medical Call [PIC]

The crew of engine 5 with the Roseville Fire Department were called to a house over the weekend and ended up staying a little longer than expected.

A dad was home with his two kids and one of them needed to go to the hospital in an ambulance which can be traumatic and scary for anyone let alone a little kid. The firefighters said they would stay behind with his other daughter until the mom got home so he could go in the ambulance.

I’d say they were more than qualified babysitters. They posted a picture on their Facebook page of one of the guys squeezed into a chair while reading a book to the little girl. Check it out…

