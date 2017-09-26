Too Faced Reveals Glitter Eyeliner [PICS]

The biggest gripe with glitter makeup is that it gets everywhere and it’s difficult to remove. The new Glitter Pop Peel-Off Eyeliner by Too Faced solves these issues.

The eyeliner comes in eight colorful shades and uses “special film formers that lock the glitter in place until you’re ready to remove,” according to Nylon. That means you don’t have to fret about your liner smearing or getting glitter on your whole face when you’re dancing the night away.

When you’re ready to remove the liner, all you have to do, as the name implies, is peel it off, which makes it mess-free.

The liners will be officially released on Oct. 2 for $20.

