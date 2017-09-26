Yeah Yeah Yeahs Release Studio Version Of ‘Shake It’ [LISTEN]

Big news for Yeah Yeah Yeahs fans: the band is reissuing their debut album Fever to Tell and some bonus material including demos, photos, and a mini-doc along with an official vinyl release, reports Vulture.

On Monday, the group shared a 2002 unreleased demo of “Phone Jam,” which you can hear below.

Additionally, they dropped the studio version of “Shake It,” which is a track from the album that never had an official release but has been played since the band’s debut.

Check out “Shake It” in all it’s high quality glory.