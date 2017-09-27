Chip And Joanna’s ‘Fixer Upper’ Is Coming To An End [VIDEO]

It’s true, they announced it themselves. Our favorite decorating-duo Chip and Joanna Gaines just announced that their show “Fixer Upper” is ending after this season finishes.

BUT, that doesn’t mean they’re separating, or closing down their business, any of that. They say that they’re staying right there in Waco, TX, and they’re keeping their store open. They also just announced that they’re breaking into Target stores with their own line of home goods, and they say they’re going to keep up with new designs and styles.

They say that it’s the “right choice” for them, but emphasize that it wasn’t an easy situation to “come to terms with.” I don’t know about you, but that sounds pretty ominous, doesn’t it? Could they have been fired from HGTV? Did contract negotiations go badly? Are they moving to a new network? Who knows, but I’m sure we’ll find out more soon. Here’s part of their announcement below:



Check out the full video on their website, along with their full statement.