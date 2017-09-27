Disneyland Now Has A Flamin’ Mac & Cheese Cone To Bring In The Halloween Spirit

Halloween has hit Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim. For the first time, both parks are decorated to bring in the spirit.
To coincide with the face lift, California Adventure is serving a flamin’ hot mac & cheese cone, a spicy spin on mac & cheese.
If you LOVE spicy like I do you better head on over to DCA's Cars Land for this perfect for Halloween, Slow Burnin' Mac and Cheese Cone – Red pepper cheese sauce with crushed chile-cheese puffs served in a Black Cauldron Cone!!! If you're sensitive to spicy food this might not be for you, but spicy lovers…..all the YES'S for this one! #carsland #cozyconemotel #halloweentime #halloweentimeatdisneyland #disneyhalloween #disneyhalloweentime #macandcheese
Dubbed the Slow Burnin’ Mac & Cheese Cone, the new item is found over at the Cozy Cone Motel inside of Cars Land.
It is made up of a charcoal-colored bread cone is filled with a spicy mac n cheese, made with a warm red pepper cheese sauce. The entire thing is topped with “crushed chile-cheese puffs,” which are basically Disney’s version of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The cone retails for $8.99.
My stomach is rumbling!