Disneyland Now Has A Flamin’ Mac & Cheese Cone To Bring In The Halloween Spirit

Halloween has hit Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim. For the first time, both parks are decorated to bring in the spirit.

To coincide with the face lift, California Adventure is serving a flamin’ hot mac & cheese cone, a spicy spin on mac & cheese.

Dubbed the Slow Burnin’ Mac & Cheese Cone, the new item is found over at the Cozy Cone Motel inside of Cars Land.

It is made up of a charcoal-colored bread cone is filled with a spicy mac n cheese, made with a warm red pepper cheese sauce. The entire thing is topped with “crushed chile-cheese puffs,” which are basically Disney’s version of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The cone retails for $8.99.

