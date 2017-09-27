George Clooney Writes Poem Supporting NFL ‘Kneeling’ Protests

There’s no question that one of the hottest topics this week in the news is about the NFL players who are kneeling during the National Anthem. This story isn’t about taking a side, whichever side you support, but in a nutshell, the players are protesting racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling rather than standing. It started with Colin Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers, and now it’s wide-spread throughout the sport, and is even getting attention in the NASCAR racing series.

Anyway, George Clooney has come out with which side he supports, and he wrote a poem to be his voice. Here’s the poem just below:

I pray for my country.

I pray that we can find more that unites us than divides us.

I pray that our nation’s leaders want to do the same.

I pray that young children like Tamir Rice can feel safe in their own neighborhood.

I pray for all of our children.

I pray for our police and our first responders.

I pray for our men and women of the armed services.

I pray that dissent will always be protected in this great country.

I pray for a more perfect union.

And when I pray, I kneel.

