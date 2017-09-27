Justin Timberlake Expected To Perform At Next Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Darik
Filed Under: Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Nipplegate, Super Bowl Halftime Show
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for JT)

It’s been over a decade since Justin Timberlake last hit the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, but it’s expected he will return again in 2018.

Us Weekly has reported that the Grammy-winner singer is finalizing a deal to make him the sole performer at the Super Bowl LII with no surprise guests.

As many may remember, the last time Timberlake took that stage was with Janet Jackson for a performance that ignited the infamous “Nipplegate” fiasco.

Hopefully this time will be less controversial……

For more information, head right here.

