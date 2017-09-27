Sofia Vergara Is The World’s Highest Paid TV Actress

She made the number-1 spot for the third year in a row, too.

Sofia Vergara from “Modern Family” topped the list this year with her $41.5 million that she earned this year. Not all of it is from “Modern Family” though, only about 1/4th of the cash is. The rest comes from endorsement deals (Covergirl, Pepsi). She also has her hand in a few different business ventures.

Number 2 went to Kaley Cuoco from “The Big Bang Theory.” $26 million. You might remember last month when we published the highest salaries, and revealed that she actually earns $900,000 per episode as opposed to the $500,000 that Sofia earns. But remember, this is overall income, not just highest salary per show.

Third spot was a tie between two actresses for $13 million each. Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, The Office), and Ellen Pompeo. Ellen gets her cash from “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Mindy has some income from other shows, and a few movies she’s been in.

Number 5 goes to Mariska Hargitay from “Law and Order: SVU.” She earned $12.5 from her gig(s).

