The World’s Hottest Chip ‘Carolina Reaper Madness’ Is Being Re-Released

Paqui Chips, the company that produced the world’s hottest chip, known as the “Carolina Reaper Madness,” is bringing it’s deathly scary delight back for a limited time.

Known as the #OneChipChallenge, the popular snack and challenge had people spending $4.99 just to get a bag of this last year before being temporarily discontinued.

…and by bag, we mean a bag that includes just one chip because that’s all that’s included. THAT’S how hot it is.

Paqui uses the Carolina Reaper Pepper, considered the world’s hottest, and most (attempted) consumers of the chip report being unable to finish even one. To drive home the point of how hot this chip is, it is sold in a tiny coffin-shaped box.

Feel the burn on 10/11 at 10 AM EST when the #onechipchallenge returns, for a limited time, exclusively at https://t.co/0tfG1mixho pic.twitter.com/ifmeOjiQfW — Paqui Chips (@paquichips) September 12, 2017

You can order the chip on their website, which has an included timer that counts down until the chip is officially released again on October 11. The company even encourages darers to upload their video of the attempted challenge.

Are you brave enough to face the Reaper?