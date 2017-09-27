There’s A New Dating Show Based On Hooking Up Single Dog Owners

Yes, it’s a new dating show, and yes we’re getting just a little tired of them, but this one has a good twist: Dogs.

The show is looking for single dog owners who are looking to find another single dog owner. All breeds, personalities, backgrounds, whatever, of dogs are welcome, as well as their owners.

There isn’t too much info about the show out yet, but it sounds like the dogs will be doing the bonding, and the owners will be matched based on what the dogs do. So it’s basically a dating show for dogs, and the dog parents then meet. Here’s the picture the show posted announcing the casting call.

Dogs are certainly popular, and well-loved with those who have them, and do play a huge roll in their dating life. Someone with a dog probably wouldn’t date someone who doesn’t like dogs, or especially if their dog doesn’t like the person.

Source.