TV’s ‘Modern Family’ In Lake Tahoe Today [PICS]

To be fair, they filmed the episode a while ago, but it’s airing tonight.

It’s the season premiere, and it starts with the family vacationing at Lake Tahoe. This differs from their other vacation episodes in that they’re finally staying in California, as opposed to going to Hawaii, Australia, or Wyoming. And they actually filmed at the Lake, which brought business to the area. The cast and crew of 150 stayed in hotels, ate the food, and overall added to the economy of the lake area. It doesn’t do poorly in the first place, but it’s great to see our own local Northern California landmarks on such a popular TV show.

Check out some pictures from the cast that they posted to their Instagram pages:



Again, they filmed the episode last month, and it’s set to play tonight (Sep 27th) on ABC at 9.