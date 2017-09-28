Learn how to write from a 'New York Times' best-selling author.

Author Judy Blume Is Offering A Writing Class

Many think of Judy Blume when remembering their adolescent years. Her books helped many a growing, awkward kid feel understood and comforted.

The New York Times bestselling author is teaching an online for the first time ever via MasterClass.

As Bustle explains, MasterClass is an “online education company that provides classes from world-renowned instructors on a variety of topics.”

Blume said in a press release:

“This is my chance to share my experiences, my process, and what I’ve learned in 50 years of writing, in the hope that it will inspire and encourage you, and maybe even light your fire.”

Check out the trailer below.

Click here to sign up for pre-enrollment for Judy Blume’s writing class.

