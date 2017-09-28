Delta Now Offering Free Texting On Flights

By Dana
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it will let passengers send mobile messages for free during flights beginning Sunday.

Delta says passengers will be able to send messages using iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The service will be offered through Delta’s Wi-Fi service from broadband provider Gogo. The airline said Wednesday that it will be for text only — not for transferring photos or video.

A Delta spokeswoman says voice calls will still be banned, and so will SMS texts sent using cell networks, which are prohibited by federal rules.

Delta says it is the first U.S. carrier with trans-ocean routes to offer free mobile messaging.

