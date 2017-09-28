Entertainment City Coming To NY Will Include Peeta’s Bakery

By Darik
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

An amazing new indoor center called Lionsgate Entertainment City will be coming to Times Square in New York.

Entertainment City will include an official Peeta’s Bakery from The Hunger Games, a Mad Men “dining and lounge experience,” a Divergent obstacle course, and John Wick shooter simulation. HelloGiggles reports that, on top of all that, there will also be a virtual reality experience and a 4D theater.

The center is a combined effort between Lionsgate and Parques Reunidos, a leisure park operation company. They hope to expand Entertainment City to other locations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well.

The New York location is expected to open in 2019.

