Founder Of Playboy Hugh Hefner Dead At 91

Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, has passed away at his home (the Playboy Mansion) at the age of 91 of natural causes in his sleep, with his family around him. His son, Cooper, released a statement:

My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.

Not just the founder of Playboy though, Hugh was also a pioneer in print media and journalism, and was also a social and civil rights activist. He played a role in the civil rights movement, often hiring black performers for his club during a time when there were a lot of “white-only” venues.

Many celebrities praise Hugh for everything he did under the name of Playboy, but there was also some criticism of him too.

