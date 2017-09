Marilyn Monroe was on the first ever cover of Playboy. Safe to say she helped launch the brand and that’s why Hugh Hefner will be laid to rest in a crypt right next to hers.

Hugh will be in the crypt to the left of Marilyn’s in L.A.’s Westwood Village Memorial Park. He paid $75,000 for the prime spot back in 1992 which seems like ages ago. According to TMZ, he even once said,

“Spending an eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up.”

