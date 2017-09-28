It Was Raining Fish In Mexico [VIDEO]

By Doug Lazy
Filed Under: Fish, mexico, RAIN, raining, video, Weird news
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Heavy rain lands on a footpath in Piccadilly Circus on August 13, 2015 in London, England. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for heavy rain in the south east of England, which is to move north through the rest of the day. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.

Tamaulipas civil defense says in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency’s Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.

According the U.S. Library of Congress, it’s a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water — known as waterspouts — could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

