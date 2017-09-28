Join Us At The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival!

Adventure awaits you at the 23rd annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival hosted by the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD). Experience Giant Pumpkins in the Great Outdoors! Among the GIANT pumpkins will be log cabins, fishing poles, tents, lumberjacks and more!

Location: Elk Grove Regional Park (9950 Elk Grove- Florin Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95624)

Date: Saturday, October 7th – Sunday, October 8th

The NOW Entourage will be on site on Saturday October 7th so be sure and swing by the tent to win some awesome prizes!

Admission is free with parking only $10. You can also purchase activity tickets here.

The Festival will also feature:

Giant Pumpkin & Produce Weigh Off

World Pumpkin Pie-Eating Championship

Pumpkin Food Court

Pumpkin Regatta and Pumpkin Carves

Kids Zone, Children’s Arts and Crafts

Contests, Demonstrations, and Musical Performances

Pumpkin Patch and Agricultural Area

Find out more about this family-friendly event HERE!