Kim Kardashian Receives Apology Letter From Paris Robber

It was handwritten, too. The letter, from Aomar Ait Khedache, he’s the alleged “mastermind” behind the robbery, was an apology letter of sorts.

The robbery happened back in October in France. A team of thieves stormed into her hotel room, reportedly tied her up and stole about $10 million worth of jewelry from her. Kim says she feared she would be raped or even killed after they broke in, only to be left tied up in the bathroom.

The letter, originally sent to the Judge in the case, was then forwarded to Kim’s legal team. It was translated from French (in part), as-follows:

“After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted… I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence… I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears… Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones… I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.”

Kim isn’t buying it though. She seems to think it’s a ploy to show remorse and gain some sympathy before the trial starts; especially since it was sent to the Judge first. We’ll see how that works out for him.

