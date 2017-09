In what might be the most amazing collaboration ever, Hans Zimmer and Radiohead teamed up to re-create the band’s song “Bloom” from King of Limbs for BBC’s Blue Planet II.

The song rework is called “ocean (bloom)” and is featured in the BBC trailer. The song brings an incredible atmosphere to the documentary and, stand alone, is simply stunning.

BBC released a video of the process behind their collaboration, which you can watch below.

Listen to the beautiful track in the Blue Planet II prequel.