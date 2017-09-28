Lorde Slays Cover of Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’

By Hayden Wright

Lorde stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge today to perform some material from her 2017 album Melodrama. The singer played the lead single “Green Light” and, for good measure, debuted a live cover of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight.”

Lorde has discussed her affection for Phil Collins in the past: During an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Lorde said, “My favorite pop males are the guys that sound like a combination of your boyfriend and your dad. That’s Phil.” During that appearance, she sang sections of his song “Take Me Home,” so her admiration for Collins runs deep.

Watch previews of Lorde tackling the Phil Collins classic and her own “Green Light” below.

