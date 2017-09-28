Madonna Made Her Stand-Up Comedy Debut With Amy Schumer [PIC]

(Photo credit TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Amy Schumer, the highest-paid female comedian, is working on some new material for her next special, and was performing at a comedy club in New York.

Just before going on, Amy welcomed an “unknown comedian” to the stage. That’s when Madonna walks out, making her stand-up debut.


There were some other big names performing that night, including Aziz Ansari, Jon Stewart, and Louis C.K. Unfortunately there’s no video we could find from the performance, but we can’t wait for that to leak. That’s totally something we want to see. Madonna had Amy open for one of her shows in 2015, and they’ve been sort of friendly ever since then.

Source.

